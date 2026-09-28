India At Asian Games 2026 Day 11: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Tuesday's Events

India will compete across several sports on Day 11 of the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday, with major medal opportunities in shooting, boxing and athletics.

The day's action will begin early, with Kishore Kumar Anbarasu competing in the men's shortboard surfing quarterfinal. Archery will follow, with Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan in the men's recurve individual elimination rounds.

Shooting will be among the main medal-event sports, with Indian athletes competing in the men's and women's trap team finals. The individual trap finals are also scheduled later in the day.

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India will also be in action in squash, tennis, cycling track, canoe slalom and sailing during the morning session.

Boxing will provide three major medal opportunities, with Parveen, Ankush and Narender competing in their respective semifinal bouts. All three Indians are assured of at least a bronze medal and will be aiming to reach the finals.

Athletics will dominate the afternoon and evening, with several Indian athletes competing in medal events, including the men's pole vault, women's high jump, women's hammer throw, men's 800m and men's 5000m.

India will also feature in the mixed 4x100m and women's 4x400m relay finals.

The following is the Asian Games 2026 schedule of Indian athletes on Tuesday, September 29. All timings are in IST.

Surfing

4:54 am: Men's shortboard quarterfinal, Heat 4 - Kishore Kumar Anbarasu vs Toby Espejon (Philippines)

Archery

5:30 am: Recurve men's individual, 1/16 elimination - Dhiraj Bommadevara

5:30 am: Recurve men's individual, 1/16 elimination - Neeraj Chauhan vs Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla (Indonesia)

9:45 am: Recurve women's individual, 1/16 elimination - Kirti vs Hoang Phuong Thao (Vietnam)

9:45 am: Recurve women's individual, 1/16 elimination - Kumkum Anil Mohod vs Bishindee Urantungalag (Mongolia)

Kurash

6:24 am: Men's under-66kg, Round of 16 - Vipin Kumar vs winner of Nick Gabriel Ligero and Yoon Hyeonsu

Shooting

6:30 am: Men's trap qualification and team final - Ahvar Rizvi, Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj

6:30 am: Women's trap qualification and team final - Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat, Neeru

10:30 am: Women's trap individual final - Indian qualifiers, if any

12 noon: Men's trap individual final - Indian qualifiers, if any

Squash

6:30 am: Women's team, Pool C - India vs Iran

Tennis

6:30 am: Men's singles, Round 2 - Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismuwantara (Indonesia)

Not before 9:00 am: Men's singles, Round 2 - Sumit Nagal vs Hong Seong-chan (South Korea)

Not before 9:00 am: Men's doubles, Round 2 - Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Denis Yevseyev/Beibit Zhukayev (Kazakhstan)

Not before 9:00 am: Men's doubles, Round 2 - Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Abhishek Bastola/Pradip Khadka (Nepal)

Not before 12 noon: Mixed doubles, Round 1 - Ankita Raina/N Sriram Balaji vs Eudice Chong/Kairan Thompson (Hong Kong, China)

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Cycling Track

6:30 am: Women's team sprint qualifying - Celestina, Sarita Kumari, Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, Triyasha Paul

6:48 am: Men's team sprint qualifying - Rojit Singh Yanglem, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Jemsh Singh Keithellakpam

7:12 am: Women's team pursuit qualifying - Harshita Jakhar, Swasti Singh, Meenakshi, Pooja Baban Danole

Canoe Slalom

7:00 am: Men's kayak single heats - Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod

7:50 am: Women's canoe single heats - Pallavi Jagtap, Rina Sen

8:47 am: Women's kayak single heats - Shikha Chouhan

Boxing

From 9:30 am: Women's 65kg semifinal - Parveen vs Li Shu (China)

From 9:30 am: Men's 80kg semifinal - Ankush vs Fazliddin Erkinboev (Uzbekistan)

From 9:30 am: Men's over-90kg semifinal - Narender vs Aibek Oralbay (Kazakhstan)

Sailing

10:00 am: Men's dinghy qualification series, Race 3 - Vishnu Saravanan

Volleyball

12:30 pm: Men's preliminary round, Pool C - India vs Qatar

Athletics

2:50 pm: Men's pole vault final - Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar

3:35 pm: Women's high jump final - Pooja, Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju

4:05 pm: Women's hammer throw final - Anushka Yadav, Tanya Chaudhary

4:20 pm: Women's 800m final - Gowthami Jayaraman and/or Pooja

4:35 pm: Men's 800m final - Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath

4:45 pm: Men's 5000m final - Gulveer Singh, Avinash Mukund Sable

5:18 pm: Mixed 4x100m relay final - Gurindervir Singh, Abinaya Rajarajan, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra

5:35 pm: Women's 4x400m relay final - India

5:47 pm: Men's 4x400m relay final - India

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