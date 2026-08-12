Arsenal vs Como Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly On TV, Online?

Arsenal are set to return to action as the Premier League champions take on Serie A club Como 1907 in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium in London.

The Mikel Arteta-led side will be looking to build momentum after a mixed run in their recent pre-season outings. Arsenal were beaten by Real Betis before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Emirates Cup final.

The match against Dortmund was decided on penalties, with Arsenal winning in the end after the game was tied after 90 minutes. The alternative format led to a different type of contest, but the Gunners will now turn their attention to their next challenge against Como.

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Playing at home could give Arsenal an advantage, and Arteta's side will be hoping to put together a strong performance as preparations for the new season continue.

Como, meanwhile, have played just one pre-season match so far. Cesc Fàbregas' side drew 2-2 against Paris FC in their opening outing.Como conceded twice in quick succession during that game but managed to fight back and score a late equaliser to avoid defeat.

The Serie A side now face a much tougher assignment against Arsenal. Como will need to stay disciplined and avoid giving the Gunners opportunities in dangerous areas, with Arsenal expected to put pressure on their defence at the Emirates.

For both teams, the friendly will provide another opportunity to assess their squads and fine-tune preparations ahead of the upcoming domestic campaigns.

Arsenal vs Como: Venue and Kickoff Time

Arsenal will face Como at the Emirates Stadium in London from 12 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

TV/Live Stream: Arsenal.com and the official Arsenal app (UK and international, via match pass)

How to Watch Live Broadcast?

Fans from around the world will be able to view this pre-season fixture live on Arsenal's official YouTube channel.

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