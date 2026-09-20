Andros Townsend Narrowly Escapes Injury After Being Hit By Pitch Roller During Warm-Up: Watch Video

English footballer Andros Townsend narrowly escaped serious injury after being hit by a pitch roller during the half-time warm-up in Thailand. The video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Townsend is seen warming up with his teammates on Saturday when a ground staff member driving a pitch roller suddenly moves towards the players. The machine hits Townsend's legs as he turns to kick a football, knocking him to the ground.

The ground staff immediately stopped the machine and tilted it to prevent it from moving further. Townsend's teammates were seen shouting to alert him before rushing over to check on him. The pitch roller reportedly came to a stop around his hips.

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Despite the bizarre incident, Townsend escaped without serious injury and later shared a light hearted story on Instagram. Sharing a video of the incident on his Instagram Story, he wrote, “It turns out Stoke away wasn't so bad after all. Swipe to see why.”

The 35-year-old is currently playing in the Thai Premier League for PT Prachuap, having joined the club in the summer. The incident came during just his third league appearance for the club.

Townsend has been playing in Thailand for over a year. He first joined Kanchanaburi Power last summer after a career in English football that included spells with Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Everton and Birmingham City.

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