Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Match Live On TV And Online

Afghanistan face Bangladesh in the third and final league match of the UAE ODI Tri-Series on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, with a place in Friday's final up for grabs.

Afghanistan lead the table after a 158-run win over Zimbabwe and can book their spot with another win. Bangladesh must win and also overhaul Zimbabwe on net run rate.

What's At Stake

Afghanistan top the table with two points and a net run rate of +3.160. Zimbabwe are second on two points with a net run rate of -0.590, and Bangladesh are third with no points and a net run rate of -1.980.

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The top two sides play the final on October 23. A win would take Afghanistan to four points, beyond what either rival can reach. Bangladesh need to win and also finish ahead of Zimbabwe on net run rate.

Afghanistan Arrive In Form

Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by 158 runs on Monday. Sediqullah Atal made 102 and Ibrahim Zadran 90 in their total of 294. Rashid Khan then took 4/17 to bowl Zimbabwe out for 136, and Atal was Player of the Match. Afghanistan are expected to keep the same XI.

Bangladesh Look To Recover

Bangladesh lost their opener to Zimbabwe by 99 runs. Their regular ODI captain Litton Das is out of the series with a hip injury, so vice-captain Tawhid Hridoy is leading the side. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who missed the first match with a fever, could return.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Date And Time

The 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played on October 21 from 5 p.m. IST.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Venue

The 3rd ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the ODI Tri-Nation Series will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

Form guide (Most Recent One First)

Afghanistan: W-A-W-W-W

Bangladesh: L-W-L-L-L

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 22

Afghanistan: 11

Bangladesh: 11

No result: 0

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Live Telecast

There is no confirmed broadcast for the upcoming contest.

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming

The live stream of the ODI Tri-Nation Series 2026 will be available on the Fancode App and website with an active subscription.

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Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI: Probable Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmat Shah (c), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Ziaur Rahman, Nangeyalia Kharote

Bangladesh: Towhid Hridoy (c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Rishad Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Aliss Al Islam, Parvez Hossain Emon

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