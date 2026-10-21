NDTV World Summit 2026: Full Day 1 Schedule, Key Speakers And Sessions

Day 1 of the NDTV World Summit 2026 will examine geopolitics, global capital flows, artificial intelligence and India's expanding international role under the theme "A World Between Orders."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will speak on India's sovereign choices. Other speakers include AI researcher Andrew Ng, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and UAE Economy and Tourism Minister Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

Sessions will cover energy, aerospace, healthcare, travel and economic recovery in Sri Lanka. Diplomats, business leaders and cultural figures will discuss the political, economic and technological shifts reshaping international relations. Here's full list of events scheduled on Day 1 of NDTV World Summit 2026:

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10:00 AM — Performance: Mohini Dey, bassist and music composer.

11:00 AM — Can Code Be Conscious? Rethinking the Mind in the Age of AI: Swami Sarvapriyananda, Resident Minister, Vedanta Society of New York.

11:30 AM — Connecting Corridors: Global Capital Flows, Trade, and India's Digital Leap: Sachin Jain, Regional CEO–India, World Gold Council; Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments, PhonePe; Tushar Vikram, Country Head and CEO, Mashreq India; and Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder, CoinSwitch & Lemonn.

11:55 AM — Africa and India: Who Will Build the Global South?: Djalal Khimdjee, CEO of Africa50's Principal Investment Fund.

12:15 PM — Powering 2047: The Energy Decisions Defining India: Vineet Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Avaada Group.

12:25 PM — A Billion Possibilities: Building India's Next Economy: Nikhil Kamath, investor and entrepreneur.

12:55 PM — Building Community Resilience through Health and Livelihood: Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee for Life, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre.

2:30 PM — AI at Scale: Building the Intelligence Economy: Andrew Ng, Managing Partner, AI Aspire; Founder, DeepLearning.AI; Managing General Partner, AI Fund; and Chairman and Co-Founder, Coursera.

2:55 PM — Powering India's Ascent: Building Aerospace Capability for a Resilient World: Vikram Rai, CEO, GE Aerospace, South Asia.

3:00 PM — The West, Rewired: The New Transatlantic Order: Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of the European Union to India; Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India; Dr. Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of Germany to India; and Antonio Bartoli, Italian Ambassador to India.

3:30 PM — The Indian Table: How Chefs Are Changing the World's Palate: Vir Sanghvi, veteran Indian journalist, author and columnist; Himanshu Saini, Executive Chef and Culinary Director, Trèsind Studio; and Samyukta Nair, CEO and Creative Director, LSL Capital.

5:00 PM — Sri Lanka's Economic Reset: Recovery, Resilience & the Road Ahead: Hon. Chaturanga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sri Lanka.

5:30 PM — Legacy to Institutional Powerhouse: Building Future-Ready Enterprises: Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group.

6:00 PM — A World Within Reach: The Future of Global Travel: Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO, VFS Global.

6:30 PM — India: The Geopolitics of Sovereign Choice: Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India.

7:30 PM — India and the UAE: Building Partnerships in a Changing Gulf: H.E. Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, UAE.

8:10 PM — Keynote Address: A World Between Orders: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India.

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