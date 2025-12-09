ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Full Squads And How To Watch Live

The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from Friday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 21. The competition will feature eight regional rivals - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Nepal and tournament hosts UAE - in action and offer them a fantastic opportunity to prepare for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026.

These eight regional sides, including the subcontinent's five full-member Test countries and top-performing associate teams, will be divided into two groups of four each before the top two qualify for the knock-out stage at the end of the first round.