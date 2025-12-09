ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Dates, Schedule, Format, Teams, Full Squads And How To Watch Live
Asia Cup U19 2025 tournament will offer teams an opportunity to get through their preparations for the forthcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026.
The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from Friday, Dec. 12 to Sunday, Dec. 21. The competition will feature eight regional rivals - India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Nepal and tournament hosts UAE - in action and offer them a fantastic opportunity to prepare for the upcoming ICC U19 World Cup 2026.
These eight regional sides, including the subcontinent's five full-member Test countries and top-performing associate teams, will be divided into two groups of four each before the top two qualify for the knock-out stage at the end of the first round.
Eight teams. One title. Hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in the UAE. A packed month of U19 action awaits.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Teams And Format
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are a part of Group A alongside associate rivals Malaysia and the UAE. In Group B, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be joined by Nepal. The top 2 sides from these groups will qualify for the semi-finals of the competition, where the table-toppers will take on the runners-up from the other group. The winners of the two semi-finals will make it to the final, scheduled for Dec. 21.
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Dates And Schedules
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads
India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George
Pakistan: Saad Baig (C), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Faham-ul-Haq, Farhan Yousuf, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Huzaifa, Mohammad Riazullah, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Tayyab Arif, Umar Zaib, Usman Khan
Afghanistan: Mehboob Taskin (C), Khalid Ahmadzai (WK), Osman Sadat, Faisal Khan Shinozada, Uzair Khan Niazi, Azizullah Miakhil, Nazeefullah Amiri, Khatir Khan Stanikzai, Nasratullah Nooristani, Abdul Aziz Khan, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Zaitullah Shaheen, Rohullah Arab and Hafeezullah Zadran.
Bangladesh: Azizul Hakim Tamim (C), Zawad Abrar, Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevej Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shadin Islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal Hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md Shabuj.
UAE: Yayin Rai (C), Ahmed Khodadad, Aliasgar Shums, Ayaan Misbah, Karan Dhiman, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Naseem Khan, Noorullah Ayobi, Prithvi Madhu, Rayan Khan, Saleh Amin, Shalom D'Souza, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rahmani.
Sri Lanka: TBA
Malaysia: TBA
Nepal: TBA
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans in India can watch the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 matches via live television broadcast on Sony Sports Network. The tournament will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app and website.