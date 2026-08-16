23 Years In The Making! Bangladesh Secures First-Ever Test Victory On Australian Soil

Bangladesh made history in Darwin, beating Australia by nine wickets to claim their first-ever Test win Down Under. The victory gives them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and puts them within one win of their first Test series victory over Australia.

Australia struggled in the first innings. Hasan Mahmud took six wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 198 runs. Steve Smith scored 71 off 109 balls, but Australia failed to build strong partnerships.

Bangladesh responded with 426, taking a huge 228-run lead. Tanzid Hasan Tamim scored 101 in only his second Test, while Najmul Hossain Shanto made 84, Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored 65 and Mominul Haque added 49. Tanzid's century was also the first Test hundred by a Bangladeshi batter in Australia.

Australia needed a big second innings and Cameron Green provided some resistance with 104 off 201 balls. However, Bangladesh kept taking wickets, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz claiming five wickets in the innings. Australia were eventually bowled out for 284.

Bangladesh Seal The Win

Bangladesh lost Tanzid Hasan Tamim for a golden duck in the second over, but Australia could not create further pressure. Mominul Haque and Shadman Islam guided Bangladesh to 57/1 in 14.2 overs, completing a memorable nine-wicket victory.

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Bangladesh's Test History Against Australia

The result is even more special because Bangladesh first played a Test against Australia in Darwin in 2003. They had not played a Test in Australia since then, making this their first win in the country after 23 years.

It is only Bangladesh's second Test victory over Australia. Their previous win came in 2017 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, where Shakib Al Hasan scored 89 runs and took 10 wickets. Australia won the next Test, leveling the series 1-1.

Before this match, Australia had won five of the seven Tests between the teams, with one draw. Bangladesh had played three bilateral Test series against Australia before this one, losing two and drawing one.

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