Hantavirus Outbreak: Why 'Andes Strain' Is Unique Threat For Human-To-Human Transmission

Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, which has a 40% fatality rate, is caused by the Andes strain, a rare but dangerous hantavirus that is found in South America. It is remarkable in that, in addition to its primary zoonotic transmission from the long-tailed pygmy rice rat, it is the only known hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission through intimate contact.

Recently discovered in an outbreak on a cruise ship in May 2026 and connected to outbreaks in South America. Andes Virus causes Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, while the symptoms appear 16–28 days after exposure and cause abrupt fever, muscle pains, and quick lung failure.

"Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans. People are usually infected through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva," WHO Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during his media briefing. "The species of hantavirus involved in this case is the Andes virus, which is found in Latin America and is the only species known to be capable of limited transmission between humans."

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"In previous outbreaks of Andes virus, transmission between people has been associated with close and prolonged contact, particularly among household members, intimate partners and people providing medical care. That appears to be the case in the current situation,” added the WHO Chief.

The first case was in a man who developed symptoms on the April 6 and died on the ship on April 11, as per the WHO.

In contrast to other hantaviruses, the Andes virus can spread from person to person through saliva, respiratory droplets, or close contact, frequently in confined or domestic environments.

It is carried by the long-tailed pygmy rice rat (Oligoryzomys longicaudatus), which is mostly found in Chile and Argentina. Inhaling or coming into contact with aerosolised urine, saliva, or excrement can infect humans.

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