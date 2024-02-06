LIC Housing Finance Q3 Results Review - Soft Disbursement Growth; Asset Quality Improves: Nirmal Bang
Expect FY24 to be a year of consolidation
Nirmal Bang Report
LIC Housing Finance Ltd.’s Q3 FY24 results were flat vs our estimates, aided by resilient net interest margins and controlled opex. NIM stood at 3.0% (higher than company guidance of 2.6%-2.8% in FY24).
Disbursements remained soft due to technological upgrades and management restructuring; company expects a loan book growth of ~10% in FY24 while we build in ~9%.
Asset quality improved significantly, with gross stage III reducing to 4.26% (versus 4.33% in Q2) driven by a concerted recovery effort. Expect additional resolutions to come through in Q4.
We maintain an 'Accumulate' rating on LIC Housing Finance; however ascribe a higher multiple of 1.1 times Dec 2025E adjusted book value per share resulting in a target price of Rs 620 (versus Rs 470 at 0.9 times Sept 2025E ABVPS earlier).
We expect assets under management to clock a compound annual growth rate of ~11% over FY23-FY25E and expect return on asset/return on equity at 1.6%/15.4% for FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
