Ambuja Cements Q2 Results Review - Growth Expected In H2; Retain 'Hold': IDBI Capital
The brokerage retains 'Hold' rating on the company with a revised target price at Rs 600.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
