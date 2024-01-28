ACC Q3 Results Review -Robust Quarter Led By Cost Reduction; Downgrade To Accumulate: Dolat Capital
Ametha IU has started commercial production of 1mtpa cement capacity in Q3 FY24.
Dolat Capital Report
ACC Ltd.'s Q3 FY24 reported beat on estimates, however realization in line.
ACC posted +8.3% YoY revenue to Rs 49.1 billion (plus 10.8% QoQ) led by plus 16.5% YoY in volume to 8.9 mt(plus 9.9% QoQ), which was partially offset by -4.9% YoY in realization to Rs 5,185 (plus 1.7% QoQ). Ebitda/ APAT plus 138.6%/ plus 179.6 YoY to Rs 9 billion/ Rs 5.4 billion led by better operating performance.
We expect -0.3%/ plus 26.9%/ plus 30.7% revenue/ Ebitda/ APAT compound annual growth rate over FY23- FY26E led by -7.0% (plus 16.7% on like-to-like basis)/ plus 7.0%/ plus 5.0% volume growth and -2.3%/ 0.0%/ 0.0% cement realization growth in FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E.
We increase Ebitda estimates by 8.6%/ 10.9%/ 9.6% for FY24E/ FY25E/ FY26E factoring lower opex. Stock has run up by ~30% since our last update note (26 October 2023) leaving limited upside. Thus, we downgrade from 'Buy' to 'Accumulate' with a revised target price of Rs 2,699 based on 11 times consolidated FY26E enterprise value /Ebitda
