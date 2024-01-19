Reliance Industries, HUL, UltraTech Cement Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Reliance Industries Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Friday.

Reliance Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 18,080.3 crore and a revenue of Rs 2,33,892.8 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate reported a net profit of Rs 17,394 crore in the quarter ended September.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. is expected to clock in a net profit of Rs 2,664.5 crore, while the revenue could touch Rs 15,642.1 crore for the December quarter, according to consensus estimates. The FMCG major posted a net profit of Rs 2,474 crore during the same quarter last year.

UltraTech Cement Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the third quarter on Friday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,818.5 crore and a revenue of Rs 16,987 crore for the third quarter, according to estimates. The cement manufacturer reported a net profit of Rs 1,058.2 crore during the same quarter last year.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., One 97 Communications Ltd., Central Bank of India, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd., Hatsun Agro Product Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., Atul Ltd., Wendt (India) Ltd., SG Finserve Ltd., CESC Ltd. and Avantel Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Friday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: