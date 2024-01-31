Q3 Results Today: Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Dabur, Jubilant FoodWorks & More

Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week with industrial giants like Sun Pharma, Suzlon Energy, Bank of Baroda, and Maruti Suzuki who will announce their Q3 earnings today.

Benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday weighed by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and ITC Ltd.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.50 points or 0.99% lower at 21,522.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 801.67 points or 1.11% to end at 71,139.90. The Nifty touched an intraday low of 21,501.80 and the Sensex fell to 71,075.72.



At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 58.60 points, or 0.08%, at 71,081.30 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 34.85 points or 0.16% lower at 21,487.25. Get Stock Market Live Updates here.



Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Bank Of Baroda, Dabur, IDFC, Jindal Steel Power are among the 110+ companies that will announce their Q3 results today.