Q3 Results Today: Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Dabur, Jubilant FoodWorks & More
Q3 Results FY 2024: The earnings season for the quarter ending December 2023 continues this week with industrial giants like Sun Pharma, Suzlon Energy, Bank of Baroda, and Maruti Suzuki who will announce their Q3 earnings today.
Benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday weighed by losses in index heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and ITC Ltd.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 215.50 points or 0.99% lower at 21,522.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 801.67 points or 1.11% to end at 71,139.90. The Nifty touched an intraday low of 21,501.80 and the Sensex fell to 71,075.72.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 58.60 points, or 0.08%, at 71,081.30 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 34.85 points or 0.16% lower at 21,487.25. Get Stock Market Live Updates here.
Ambuja Cements, Adani Wilmar, Bank Of Baroda, Dabur, IDFC, Jindal Steel Power are among the 110+ companies that will announce their Q3 results today.
Q3 Results on January 31
3i Infotech, ABM Knowledgeware, Advik Capital, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Atul Auto, Automotive Axles, Adani Wilmar, Balaji Amines, Banaras Beads, Bank Of Baroda, Black Rose Industries, Brooks Laboratories, Carborundum Universal, Carysil, Colinz Laboratories, Cords Cable Industries, Dabur India, Data Patterns (India), D B Realty, DCM Shriram, Digispice Technologies, Dixon Technologies (India), Emkay Global Financial Services, Family Care Hospitals, Fino Payments Bank, Foods & Inns, G.D. Trading & Agencies, Genus Prime Infra, Geojit Financial Services, Great Eastern Shipping Co., GMR Airports Infrastructure, Godrej Consumer Products, Greenpanel Industries, Grovy India, Hampton Sky Realty, Haryana Capfin, Heidelbergcement India, Hemadri Cements, Hindustan Bio Sciences, IDFC, Inditrade Capital, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jayabharat Credit, Jindal Steel Power, Josts Engineering Co., Jubilant FoodWorks, Jyothy Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, Kalyan Jewellers India , Kamat Hotels (India), Kisan Mouldings, Kitex Garments, Lux Industries, Mankind Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Max Healthcare Institute, Medinova Diagnostic Services, Menon Pistons, Morepen Laboratories, Mpil Corporation, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, NDL Ventures, NIIT Learning Systems, Nilkamal, Omega AG-Seeds (Punjab), Oswal Yarns, Padam Cotton Yarns, Paisalo Digital, PTC India Financial Services, Procter Gamble Hygiene Health Care, Photon Capital Advisors, Photoquip India, Poly Medicure, Popular Estate Management, Prima Plastics, Punjab & Sind Bank, PVR Inox, Rane Engine Valve, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, Relaxo Footwears, Rishi Laser, Rollatainers, Samsrita Labs, Sastasundar Ventures, Securekloud Technologies, Sellwin Traders, Shah Metacorp, Shree Cement, Shree Securities, Steelcast, Stel Holdings, Sumeru Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Suzlon Energy, Swan Energy, Swarna Securities, Teesta Agro Industries, Thomas Cook (India), Tracxn Technologies, Twin Roses Trades Agencies, Udaipur Cement Works, Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers, Uttam Sugar Mills, Varun Mercantile, Vimta Labs, Vinyoflex, Welspun Investments And Commercials, Welspun Living and Westlife Foodworld will report their quarterly results on January 31.
Q3 Results Announced Yesterday
Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.61% On Higher Sales, Margin.
L&T Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.24% On Execution In Projects, Manufacturing Segments.
Mahindra Finance Q3 Results: Profit Falls 12% On Higher Provisions.
Star Health Q3 Results: Profit Rises 38%, Beats Estimates.
KPIT Technologies Q3 Results: Profit And Revenue Up, FY24 Guidance Intact.
SRF Q3 Results: Profit Falls 50%, Misses Estimates.
Dr Reddy's Q3 Results: Profit Up 11%, In Line With Estimates.
