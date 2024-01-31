Ambuja Cements Q3 Results: Profit Rises 32%

Ambuja Cements successfully completed the acquisition of Sanghi Industries' 6.1 MTPA capacity in December 2023. In Jan 2024, Ambuja’s subsidiary ACC completed the acquisition of the balance 55% stake in Asian Concretes and Cements Pvt. Ltd having 2.8 MTPA capacity.

These acquisitions take the total cement capacity of Ambuja Cement's to 77.4 MTPA, up 15% YoY.

The company also reported that it has ongoing cement expansions of 20 MTPA at various stages. The filling also stated that the board has approved additional cement capacity expansion of 12 MTPA.