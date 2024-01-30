L&T Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.24% On Order Inflows, Project Executions

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.’s third-quarter profit rose on the back of strong order inflows and project executions.

Net profit of India’s largest capital goods company rose 17.24% year-on-year to Rs 3,594.51 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 3,245.7-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

L&T Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue from operations rose 18.83% to Rs 55,127.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 53,571 crore).

Ebitda, or operating profit, increased 8.19% to Rs 7,198.63 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,984.7 crore).

Ebitda margin rose 128 bps to 13.05% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.2%).

Net profit surged 17.24% to Rs 3,594.51 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,245.7 crore).

Shares of L&T closed 2.02% down on the BSE, as compared with a 1.11% fall in the benchmark Sensex.