Dabur Q3 Results: Profit Up 6.2%, Margin Expands Marginally

Dabur India Ltd.’s third quarter profit rose in line with analysts' estimates, and margin expanded as it continues to reap the benefit of easing inflation.

The consolidated net profit of the Ayurveda products maker rose 6.23% over the previous year to Rs 506.4 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 516.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Dabur India Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rose 7% to Rs 3,255.1 crore, against the projected Rs 3,266.1 crore.

Operating profit increased 9.5% to Rs 667.8 crore, against the Rs 669.6 crore forecast.

Margin stood at 20.5% versus 20%. Analysts had pegged the metric at 20.5%.

The company is seeing sequential improvement in consumption trends, even though rural demand continues to remain under pressure.

In terms of categories, food and beverages outperformed home and personal care. A delayed winter, however, has shrunk demand for seasonal categories like Chyawanprash, hurting revenues of the healthcare division.

Shares of Dabur India rose 1.5% after the results were declared as against benchmark Nifty 50's 0.8% gain.