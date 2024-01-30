Star Health Q3 Results: Profit Rises 38%, Beats Estimates

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.'s third quarter profit increased, beating analysts' estimates.

The private standalone health insurer's profit rose 38% year-on-year to Rs 290 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 210-crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sequentially, the bottom line surged 131%.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 3,294 crore, a 15% increase over a year earlier.