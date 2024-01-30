NDTV ProfitEarningsSRF Q3 Results: Profit Falls 50%, Misses Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

SRF Q3 Results: Profit Falls 50%, Misses Estimates

The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit dropped to Rs 253 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 510.9 crore in the year-ago period.

30 Jan 2024, 04:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SRF’s Fluorochemicals Business in Dahej, Gujarat. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
SRF’s Fluorochemicals Business in Dahej, Gujarat. (Source: Company website)

SRF Ltd.'s net profit decreased 50% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit dropped to Rs 253 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 510.9 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 332-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

SRF Q3 FY24 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 12.01% at Rs 3,053.04 crore vs Rs 3,469.66 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,190 crore).

  • Ebitda down 32.11% at Rs 565.83 crore vs Rs 833.52 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 654 crore).

  • Margin down 548 bps at 18.53% vs 24.02% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.5%).

  • Net profit down 50.39% at Rs 253.43 crore vs Rs 510.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 332 crore).

Shares of SRF closed 0.84% lower at Rs 2,227.75 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a decline of 0.99% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT