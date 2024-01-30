KPIT Technologies Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 11%, Revenue Up Nearly 5%

KPIT Technologies Ltd. is confident of meeting its guidance for the ongoing fiscal after earnings in the October-December quarter met estimates.

Revenue of the Pune-based autotech company rose 4.82% over the previous three months to Rs 1,257 crore, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,243.2-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

KPIT Technologies Q3 Results: Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 4.82% at Rs 1,257 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,243.2 crore)

EBIT up 8.7% at Rs 208.54 crore (Estimate: Rs 202.2 crore)

EBIT margin up 59 basis points at 16.59% (Estimate: 16.3%)

Net profit up 10.85% at Rs 156.75 points (Estimate: Rs 149.4 crore)

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The company expects to grow at 37% in constant currency terms in the fiscal ending March 31, 2024, as against 27.30% estimated earlier. Operational profitability—measured as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation—is seen in excess of 20% as against 19-20% earlier. In October-December 2023, the Ebitda margin came in at 20.6%—up 60 basis points sequentially.

“The Q3 FY24 revenues have been in line with our expectations on the profitability front,” Kishor Patil, chief executive officer at KPIT Technologies, said in a statement accompanying the earnings.

“Basis our performance so far, robust pipeline and the consistency of demand driven by new technology investments by our strategic clients, we are confident of meeting our upward revised outlook for the year.”