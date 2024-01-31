NDTV ProfitEarningsGodrej Consumer Products Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates

Net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 581.06 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 546.34 crore over the same period last year.

31 Jan 2024, 06:44 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hair care range of products manufactured by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Hair care range of products manufactured by Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.

Ebitda margin expanded to 22.97%.

Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 3,659.6 crore vs Rs 3,598.9 crore.

  • Ebitda rises 15.7% to Rs 840.7 crore vs Rs 726.6 crore.

  • Margin at 22.97% vs 20.19%.

  • Net profit up 6.4% at Rs 581.06 crore vs Rs 546.34 crore.

Key Highlights

Consolidated volume grew at 8%, while sales rose by 2% in rupees terms impacted by devaluation. There was constant currency growth of 19% year-on-year.

Personal care segment grew by 2%, while personal wash delivered mid-single digit volume growth.

Home care grew by 5%, while household insecticides volume growth was stable at low-single digit.

Shares of Godrej Consumer fell 0.8% in trade today, as against a 0.8% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.

