Godrej Consumer Products Q3 Results: Profit Rises, Beats Estimates
Net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 581.06 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 546.34 crore over the same period last year.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates.
Net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 581.06 crore in the October-December period as against Rs 546.34 crore over the same period last year.
Ebitda margin expanded to 22.97%.
Godrej Consumer Products Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.7% at Rs 3,659.6 crore vs Rs 3,598.9 crore.
Ebitda rises 15.7% to Rs 840.7 crore vs Rs 726.6 crore.
Margin at 22.97% vs 20.19%.
Net profit up 6.4% at Rs 581.06 crore vs Rs 546.34 crore.
Key Highlights
Consolidated volume grew at 8%, while sales rose by 2% in rupees terms impacted by devaluation. There was constant currency growth of 19% year-on-year.
Personal care segment grew by 2%, while personal wash delivered mid-single digit volume growth.
Home care grew by 5%, while household insecticides volume growth was stable at low-single digit.
Shares of Godrej Consumer fell 0.8% in trade today, as against a 0.8% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.