NDTV ProfitEarningsAdani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.61% On Higher Sales, Margins
ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.61% On Higher Sales, Margins

Revenue from operations rose/fell XX% to Rs XXX crore in December quarter.

30 Jan 2024, 02:54 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Adani Total Gas website)</p></div>
(Source: Adani Total Gas website)

Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s net profit rose 17.61% in the third quarter on higher revenue and volumes.

The profit increased to Rs 176.64 crore in the quarter ended December in comparison to Rs 150.19 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

ATGL Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue from operations up 4.9% at Rs 1,156.1 crore

  • Ebitda rose 25.3% to Rs 288 crore

  • Margin expands 411 basis points to 24.91% vs 20.79%

  • Net profit up 17.61% at Rs 176.64 crore

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: NDTV is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd., an Adani Group Company.

ALSO READ

KPIT Technologies Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 11%, Revenue Up Nearly 5%

Opinion
KPIT Technologies Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 11%, Revenue Up Nearly 5%
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT