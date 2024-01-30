ADVERTISEMENT
Adani Total Gas Q3 Results: Profit Up 17.61% On Higher Sales, Margins
Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s net profit rose 17.61% in the third quarter on higher revenue and volumes.The profit increased to Rs 176.64 crore in the quarter ended December in comparison to Rs 150.19 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
ATGL Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations up 4.9% at Rs 1,156.1 crore
Ebitda rose 25.3% to Rs 288 crore
Margin expands 411 basis points to 24.91% vs 20.79%
Net profit up 17.61% at Rs 176.64 crore
