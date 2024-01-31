Motherson Sumi Q3 Results: Revenue Jumps 25%, Ebitda Up 46% To Highest Ever

Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd. has clocked its highest-ever quarterly revenue and operational profitability in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, even as its bottom line met analysts' estimates.

Net profit of the Noida-based auto components firm rose 58.1% over the previous year to Rs 167.90 crore in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2023, on the back of revenue that surged 25.5% to Rs 2,117.3 crore. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated the top and bottom line at Rs 2,104.6 crore and Rs 155.9 crore, respectively.

Motherson Sumi Q3 Results: Key Highlights (YoY)

Revenue up 25.5% at Rs 2,117.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,117.3 crore).

Ebitda up 46.4% at Rs 262 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 248.1 crore).

Ebitda margin up 176 bps at 12.4% (Bloomberg estimate: 11.80%).

Net profit up 58.1% at Rs 167.90 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 155.9 crore).

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On Wednesday, Motherson Sumi shares rose 2.41% to Rs 65.10 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.86% higher at 71,752.11 points.