Dr Reddy's Laboratories Q3 Results: Profit Up 11%, In Line With Estimates
The drugmaker's net profit increased to Rs 1,381 crore in the October to December quarter.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.'s profit rose 11% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, in line with analysts' estimates.
The drugmaker's net profit increased to Rs 1,381 crore in the October to December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. That compares with the Rs 1,313-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Sequentially, the profit fell 7%.
Dr Reddy's Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 7% to Rs 7,237 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 6,982 crore).
Ebitda up 4% to Rs 2,034 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,984 crore).
Ebitda margin at 28.1% versus 28.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 28.4%).
"We delivered another quarter of highest-ever sales and robust financial performance aided by new products performance and base business market share gain in the U.S., new products launch momentum and strong performance in Europe," Managing Director GV Prasad said in the filing.
Other Highlights (YoY)
Revenue from the mainstay North American market rose 9%, contributing 46% of the total sales. "Growth was on account of market share expansion in certain existing key products and revenues from new product launches, partly offset by price erosion."
Four new products were launched in the North American region in the December quarter.
European business rose 15%, accounting for 7% of the revenue. The company launched six new products in the region.
India revenue was up 5%, contributing 16% to the total revenue for the quarter.
Emerging market sales declined 2%, making up 18% of the revenue for the quarter. Of this, Russia reported a year-on-year sales decline of 14%, due to unfavourable currency exchange rate movements and high base business.
The segment of pharmaceutical services and active ingredients grew 1%. It made up 11% of the total revenue.
Expenditure on selling, administration and distribution rose 12% to Rs 2,020 crore.
Research and development expenses stood at 7.7% of revenue.
The company had a net cash surplus of Rs 5,910 crore, as of Dec. 31.
Shares of Dr Reddy's closed 0.03% higher at Rs 5,845.75 apiece on the BSE, as compared with a 1.11% decline in the benchmark Sensex.