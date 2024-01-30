ADVERTISEMENT
Mahindra Finance Q3 Results: Profit Falls 15%
The company's standalone net profit fell 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 181.32 crore for the quarter ended December.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s third-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates.
The company's standalone net profit fell 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 181.32 crore for the quarter ended December, according to a regulatory filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 454.5 crore.
Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Highlights
Total income rises 20.7% to Rs 3,490.42 crore (YoY).
Net profit down 15% at Rs 181.32 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 454.5 crore).
Gross stage-3 NPA at 3.9% vs 4.3% (QoQ).
Net stage-3 NPA at 1.52% vs 1.71% (QoQ).
Shares of Mahindra Finance ended 0.3% higher, as compared with a 1% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Tuesday. The results were declared after market hours.
