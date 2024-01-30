Mahindra Finance Q3 Results: Profit Falls 15%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s third-quarter profit declined, missing analysts' estimates. The company's standalone net profit fell 15.3% year-on-year to Rs 181.32 crore for the quarter ended December, according to a regulatory filing. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a standalone net profit of Rs 454.5 crore.Mahindra Financial Services Q3 FY24 Highlights Total income rises 20.7% to Rs 3,490.42 crore (YoY).Net pr...