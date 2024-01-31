Bank Of Baroda Q3 Results: Profit Rises 18.8% On Lower Provisions

Bank of Baroda's third-quarter net profit rose, beating analysts' estimates.

The public sector lender's standalone net profit jumped 18.8% year-on-year to Rs 4,579 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a profit of Rs 4,127.4 crore.

Bank of Baroda Q3 FY24 Key Highlights (Standalone)

Net profit up 18.8% at Rs 4,579.3 crore (YoY).

Net interest income rose 2.6% to Rs 11,101 crore (YoY).

Gross NPA at 3.08% vs 3.32% (QoQ).

Net NPA at 0.70% vs 0.76% (QoQ).

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 11,101 crore. Other income fell 20.8% year-on-year to Rs 2,810.4 crore.

Asset quality for the lender improved, with the gross non-performing asset ratio falling 24 basis points sequentially to 3.08%. Net NPA, too, fell 6 bps quarter-on-quarter to 0.70% from the previous 0.76%.

Provisions for the quarter fell 72.2% to Rs 666.3 crore. The bank made a contingent provision of Rs 50 crore for an alternate investment fund. It also held an additional provision of Rs 705 crore over and above IRAC norms for certain stressed standard advances.

The net interest margin improved 3 bps quarter-on-quarter to 3.10%.

In the quarter ended December, the lender's fresh slippages stood at Rs 2,363 crore, down 45.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Credit costs for the bank too fell 53 basis points to 0.39% sequentially from the previous 0.92%. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.72% for the quarter ended December. Of this, the CET-1 ratio stood at 11.11%.

The lender's domestic gross advances increased 13.4% year-on-year to Rs 8,62,086 crore in Q3. Of this, retail advances stood at Rs 2,03,627 crore, up 22% year-on-year.

Domestic deposits for the lender grew 6.3% year-on-year to Rs 10,67,371 crore. Of this, domestic CASA deposits grew 4% year-on-year to Rs 4,34,337 crore.

The domestic CASA ratio stood at 40.69%, up 81 bps quarter-on-quarter.