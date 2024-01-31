Maruti Suzuki Q3 Results: Profit Rises 33%, Beats Estimates

Sales grew 7.6% to 5.01 lakh units in the quarter, led by higher sales in the SUV segment, which surged nearly 60% to 1.5 lakh units in the period. A combination of higher volumes and rise in average ticket price due to increased share of SUVs helped the company’s performance in the period.

The margin expanded due to lower commodity costs and highest-ever exports in a quarter. Material cost as a percentage of sales fell 170 basis points to 74% in the December quarter.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki were trading 2% higher at Rs 10,152.05 apiece on the NSE after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.77% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 2.20 p.m.