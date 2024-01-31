Sun Pharma Q3 Results: Profit Rises 17%, In-Line With Estimates

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.'s profit surged in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, in-line with estimates.

India’s largest drugmaker's consolidated net profit rose 17% year-on-year to Rs 2,524 crore in the October-December quarter, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 2,465-crore consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Sun Pharma Q3 FY24 Highlights (YoY)

Revenue rose 10% to Rs 12,381 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,340 crore).

Ebitda rose 16% at Rs 3,352 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,311 crore).

Margin stood at 27.07% versus 26.74% (Bloomberg estimate: 26.8%).

Net Profit up 17% at Rs 2524 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,465 crore).

The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8.50 per share