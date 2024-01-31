Jubilant Foodworks Q3 Results: Profit Falls 18%, Revenue Rises
Its net profit fell by 18.3% to Rs 65.7 crore, as compared with the year-ago period.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd's profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, while its revenue rose though it missed analysts' estimates.
The company reported a 3.5% increase in revenue at Rs 1,378 crore in the October-December period as against the same period last year. The growth was driven by Domino’s delivery channel sales, which surged 6.2%.
Jubilant Foodworks Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 1,378.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,441.8 crore).
Ebitda up 2.2% at Rs 280.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 296 crore).
Margin at 20.3% vs 21.5%, (Bloomberg estimate: 22.2%).
Net profit down 18.3% at Rs 65.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 80 crore).
The average daily sales of Domino’s mature stores came in at Rs 80,111. Deployment of multiple levers through Project Vijay and disciplined cost control continue to aid profitability, it said in its exchange filing.
Shares of Jubilant Foodworks closed 1.72% higher, as compared with a 0.86% rise in the Nifty 50 on Wednesday.