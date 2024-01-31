Jubilant Foodworks Q3 Results: Profit Falls 18%, Revenue Rises

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd's profit declined in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, while its revenue rose though it missed analysts' estimates.

The company reported a 3.5% increase in revenue at Rs 1,378 crore in the October-December period as against the same period last year. The growth was driven by Domino’s delivery channel sales, which surged 6.2%.

Its net profit fell by 18.3% to Rs 65.7 crore, as compared with the year-ago period.