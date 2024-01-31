Jindal Steel & Power Q3 Results: Profit Rises 272%, Beats Estimates

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.'s net profit rose in the third quarter of fiscal 2024, beating analysts' estimates on the back of exceptional loss worth Rs 378.4 crore along with a higher tax expense in the corresponding quarter last year.

The OP Jindal Group-owned steel manufacturer's profit increased 271.9% to Rs 1,928 crore in the December quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 1,115.7 crore.