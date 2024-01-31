Adani Wilmar Q3 Results: Volume Led Growth Aided By Rural Demand, Distribution Expansion

Adani Wilmar Ltd.'s third quarter volume rose steadily aided by stable rural demand and distribution expansion. Its revenue, however, fell due to lower edible oil prices, putting profitability under pressure.

The consolidated revenue of the owner of the 'Fortune' brand increased by 4.6% to Rs 12,828.36 crore in the quarter ended December as compared with the previous three months, according to an exchange filing.

Adani Wilmar recorded volume growth of 13% in the nine months of fiscal 2024, with broad-based growth across segments.

In the nine months of FY24, the food and FMCG segment recorded revenue of Rs 3,653 crore, a 26% growth. The company achieved second best Ebitda till date at Rs 504 crore in Q3.

Consumer demand in packaged staple foods remained strong during the festive season in the quarter.