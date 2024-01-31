PVR Inox Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 8% Fueled By Synergy

PVR Inox Ltd.'s revenue surged in the third quarter despite industry headwinds, aided by synergies after the merger of India's two largest multiplex chains.

Revenue of the company rose 8% year-on-year on a pro forma basis to Rs 1,604.7 crore in the quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing issued on Wednesday.

The company's average ticket price rose 14% to Rs 271, and food and beverage spend per head was steady at Rs 132. This pricing strategy contributed to the revenue surge, even as overall movie production and distribution revenue declined from Rs 132.1 crore to Rs 68.1 crore year-on-year.