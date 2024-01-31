Shree Cement Q3 Results: Profit Rises 2.5 Times, Beats Estimates

NDTV ProfitEarningsShree Cement Q3 Results: Profit Rises 2.5 Times, Beats Estimates
The board has approved a dividend of Rs 50 per share.

31 Jan 2024, 04:11 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company Website)</p></div>
(Source: Company Website)

Shree Cement Ltd.'s third-quarter profit surged, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's net profit grew 2.5 times year-on-year to Rs 701.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 536.9-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Shree Cement Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 21.5% at Rs 5,223.2 crore vs Rs 4,299.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,029.17 crore).

  • Ebitda rises 73.9% at Rs 1,263.9 crore vs Rs 726.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,089.5 crore).

  • Margin at 24.2% vs 16.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 21.7%).

  • Net profit up 2.5 times at Rs 701.9 crore vs Rs 281.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 536.9 crore).

Shares of Shree Cement ended 1.18% higher at Rs 28,410 apiece after the results were announced, as compared with a 0.95% rise in the NSE Nifty 50.

