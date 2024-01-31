Shree Cement Q3 Results: Profit Rises 2.5 Times, Beats Estimates

Shree Cement Ltd.'s third-quarter profit surged, surpassing analysts' estimates.

The cement manufacturer's net profit grew 2.5 times year-on-year to Rs 701.9 crore in the quarter ended September, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 536.9-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The board has approved a dividend of Rs 50 per share.