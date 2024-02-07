Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q3 Results: Profit Falls 75%
The company's profit dropped to Rs 80.09 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 330.5 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's profit dropped to Rs 80.09 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 330.5 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 75.08-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 30.1% at Rs 991.7 crore vs Rs 1,417.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 926.33 crore).
Ebitda down 60.6% at Rs 206.2 crore vs Rs 523.2 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 187.44 crore).
Margin contracts 1,611 bps to 20.8% vs 36.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.20%).
Net profit down 75.8% at Rs 80.09 crore vs Rs 330.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 75.08 crore).
Shares of the company ended 0.97% lower at Rs 3,612.45 apiece, as compared with a rise of 0.12% in the benchmark Nifty 50.