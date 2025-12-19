Jay Shah Receives NDTV's 'Transformational Leader Of The Year' Award

International Cricket Council Chairman Jay Shah has been awarded NDTV's 'Transformational Leader Of The Year' for his remarkable contribution to the sport. Shah has emerged as a transformative figure in cricket administration, driving major reforms and global expansion.

He dedicated the award to India's Women cricket team and said players have inspired him and women across India.

"I took over the BCCI in 2019. I wanted to implement pay parity then. But Covid hit and our focus was to restart IPL and show the world. In 2022 when I was re-elected, I had told the apex council that the injustice to women players will now stop," Shah said during the NDTV event.

As BCCI Secretary since 2019, he oversaw record-breaking IPL media rights worth Rs 48,390 crore (2023–2027), making IPL the second-most valuable sporting league per match.

He launched the Women’s Premier League in 2023 and introduced pay parity for India’s women cricketers in 2022, setting new benchmarks for gender equality. Shah also improved domestic player welfare by revising Ranji Trophy fees and increasing pensions for former players and umpires.

His tenure saw infrastructure upgrades, including the National Cricket Academy’s Centre of Excellence, and talent scouting initiatives targeting smaller towns and North-East states. During the pandemic, he ensured continuity of cricket through bio-secure bubbles and overseas IPL hosting.