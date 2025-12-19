Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor Awarded NDTV Actor Of The Year

As 2025 draws to a close, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor have emerged as Bollywood's brightest stars, clinching the prestigious 'NDTV Actor of the Year' awards in the Male and Female categories, respectively. Neeraj Ghaywan was give the 'NDTV Director Of The Year' award for his Oscar-nominated film 'Homebound'.

Both the actors balanced big-ticket releases with career-defining pivots. In a crowded calendar of sequels, franchises and festival premieres, the citations underline a simple theme: performances that travelled beyond opening-weekend chatter.

"I did this film (Homebound) without wanting anything or any expectation. It is ironic then that this film has given me the most. It made me recognise the person and the artist I want to be. It made me sensitive to the cracks in our society, the unimaginable hope and goodness in it, the beauty, the terror, the division and the unity in it," Janhvi Kapoor said.