Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy With A Cute Photo Flaunting Baby Bump

Last year, reacting to rumours that he is expecting his first child with wife Katrina Kaif, actor Vicky Kaushal said that he will share the good news with the world at an appropriate time. There was a speculation in the film industry that Kaushal and Kaif, who tied the knot in December 2021, will be welcoming their first child soon.

Kaushal was even asked about the rumours at the trailer launch of his upcoming movie, Bad Newz.

"Main jab good news hogi tabhi jarur aapko bataunga. Jabhi time aayega we won't shy about announcing the news," the actor told reporters.

When the host requested the media not to ask personal questions, the actor quipped, "There is a very good line in the picture, which is 'Don't get personal'."

Pregnancy rumours gained prominence when a picture of the couple walking on the streets of London in 2024 became viral on social media with many fans speculating that Kaif was sporting a baby bump.

The speculations never stopped and finally, as promised by Kaushal, the couple did announce the 'pregnancy' when the time was right.