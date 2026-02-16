Get App
Two Pakistani Nationals Escape From Juvenile Home In Jammu After Attacking Two Cops

Three inmates, including two Pakistani nationals, escaped from a juvenile home in the border area of Jammu after allegedly attacking and injuring two police personnel on duty on Monday, police said.

The escape occurred at around 5.15 pm at the juvenile home in RS Pura, they said.

"The three inmates -- Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, and Pakistani nationals Mohammad Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar -- allegedly assaulted the policemen before fleeing the facility," the police said.

Two cops suffered injuries, officials said, adding that the police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation.

Special teams have been constituted, and raids are being conducted at various locations to apprehend the escapees, the officials added.

