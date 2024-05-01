Transforming Mumbai, One Infra Project At A Time, Says Eknath Shinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday touted the infrastructure work done by the Maharashtra government in Mumbai over the last couple of years, with the promise of transforming the maximum city.

"Our government has produced game-changing infrastructure reforms, like the Atal Setu, over the past couple of years," Shinde said at the launch of NDTV Marathi in Mumbai. "The Samruddhi Highway (Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway), the Metro car shed are symbols of our development work."

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt. — a joint venture of the Maharashtra government and the Adani Group — is the biggest of its kind in Asia, Shinde said.

"My government also signed MoUs worth Rs 1.36 lakh crore at WEF Davos last year. Removing the paperwork helped implement these MoUs at lightning speed,” he said.

Over the past couple of years, the government has also started a steel unit in Gadchiroli that gave employment to 10,000 people, with an aim to reduce Naxalism in the area.