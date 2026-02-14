The Rs 10 Crore Goal: Can SIPs And Your EPF Make It Happen in 15 Years?

Achieving financial independence often involves accomplishing ambitious targets or building a large corpus. It may sound unrealistic to reach a major financial goal with modest savings. However, a few simple steps, like budgeting, consistent saving and strategic investing, could be helpful in achieving your goals conveniently. For many investors, building a corpus of Rs 10 crore is a dream. Achieving this target offers an opportunity for early retirement, financial independence, or simply the freedom to choose work on your own terms.

But can you realistically build a Rs 10 crore corpus in 15 years, relying mainly on Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) and Employees' Provident Fund (EPF)?

Mutual fund SIPs allow you to invest a fixed amount at regular intervals and build a large corpus due to the power of compounding. On the other hand, EPF offers tax-free returns (8.25% per annum currently) and employer contributions, making it a low-risk investment.

Building a Rs 10 crore corpus in 15 years requires aggressive yet calculated investing. Below, we have done some calculations to show how it can be achieved, assuming a monthly basic salary of Rs 5 lakh and an assumed return of 12% per annum.

Mutual Fund SIP Calculation

Monthly investment: Rs 1,20,000

Tenure: 15 years

Returns: 12% per annum

Total investment: Rs 2.16 crore

Estimated returns: Rs 3.55 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 5.71 crore

EPF Calculation

Monthly basic salary: Rs 5,00,000

Tenure: 15 years

Returns: 8.25% per annum

Total investment: Rs 2.14 crore

Estimated returns: Rs 2.06 crore

Maturity corpus: Rs 4.2 crore

On the other hand, for mid-career professionals who have already built a significant EPF corpus (for example, Rs 50 lakh), the amount of basic salary required can be slightly lower. At the same time, they can increase the SIP amount periodically to reach their goal.

For investors in their mid-30s earning Rs 3-5 lakh monthly, it is certainly possible to achieve a corpus of Rs 10 crore in 15 years.

Hitting Rs 10 crore in 15 years requires long-term financial discipline that most people find difficult to follow. It means prioritising your future goals and living below your means to maximise investments. But with a robust EPF foundation and an effective SIP investment strategy, you can easily achieve this remarkable financial milestone.

