Swiggy Teams Up With Zerodha Fund House To Enable Mutual Fund Investments For Gig Workers

On-demand convenience platform Swiggy Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Zerodha Fund House to enable delivery partners to save a part of their earnings with investments into mutual funds through its rider app.

Delivery partners can save a part of their earnings with investments into mutual funds, starting from Rs 100, the company said in a statement.

The investment is done directly in the Schemes of Zerodha Fund House, and the delivery partners can manage investments directly via Zerodha Fund House's WhatsApp channel, it added.

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"With this partnership with Zerodha Fund House, we are making it easier for our delivery partners to invest their earnings and, in turn, become financially independent as well as invest for their future. This is another step towards giving every partner access to financial tools that are designed for them," Swiggy Senior Vice President- Driver and Delivery Org, Saurav Goyal, said.

Zerodha Fund House CEO Vishal Jain said the partnership with Swiggy is another example of how technology can make investing simple and accessible.

"For millions of gig workers, building long-term savings can be difficult when incomes are earned and spent in short cycles. A Swiggy delivery partner can now save a part of their weekly earnings into a mutual fund in a few taps and withdraw it whenever they need," he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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