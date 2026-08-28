Step-Up SIP Explained: How An Extra Rs 1,000 A Month Changes Your Retirement Math

A regular SIP is already a simple way to build long-term wealth. But many investors may not realise just how powerful compounding can be when combined with a consistent SIP investment approach.

A simple difference of Rs 1,000 in SIPs can change the outcome of your wealth corpus significantly. The reason is simple. You are investing more money, and the extra amount also gets more time to compound. Even a modest increase can help your investments keep pace with rising expenses and changing income.

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Here's What Math Says:

Assuming Rs 5,000 SIP For 20 Years At 12% Returns

Monthly amount: Rs 5,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 15 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 34,36,499

Estimated returns: Rs 65,07,857

Total value: Rs 99,44,357

Here, a 10% step-up SIP has been included in the calculations to show how gradually increasing your investment can impact the final retirement corpus over time.

Here's How Additional Rs 1,000 Changes Corpus:

Monthly amount: Rs 6,000

Step Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 20 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 41,23,799

Estimated returns: Rs 78,09,429

Total value: Rs 1,19,33,229

Here, two aspects have been changed about the calculation. The starting SIP is Rs 6,000, combined with an annual 10% step-up plan. This boosted the overall corpus value by Rs 20 lakh, compared to the earlier calculation.

How Corpus Might Change Over 25 Years:

If investors can hold on to their SIPs for 25 years, their retirement corpus can balloon further even with just modest SIP amounts.

For instance, Rs 5,000 SIP per month, with 10% step-up for 25 years can result in: Rs 2.13 crore corpus. Similarly, just adding Rs 1,000 to the initial SIP amount and using 10% step-up can raise the corpus value after 25 years to Rs 2.56 crore.

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To be clear, stock market returns are never guaranteed and the final amount may not reflect your expectations. But for people planning retirement, a step-up SIP can be a useful way to gradually increase savings without affecting your lifestyle.

The long-term horizon also helps in giving your investments more time to benefit from compounding, while spreading the risks over several years.

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