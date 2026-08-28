Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Step-Up SIP Explained: How An Extra Rs 1,000 A Month Changes Your Retirement Math

A small increase in your SIP can make a meaningful difference to long-term wealth, as higher investments and compounding work together over time.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Step-Up SIP Explained: How An Extra Rs 1,000 A Month Changes Your Retirement Math
Adding more to your SIP can help build a larger long-term corpus through compounding.
Photo Source: Pexels

A regular SIP is already a simple way to build long-term wealth. But many investors may not realise just how powerful compounding can be when combined with a consistent SIP investment approach.

A simple difference of Rs 1,000 in SIPs can change the outcome of your wealth corpus significantly. The reason is simple. You are investing more money, and the extra amount also gets more time to compound. Even a modest increase can help your investments keep pace with rising expenses and changing income.

ALSO READ | Can A Mutual Fund SIP Create Rs 7 Crore Corpus In 15 Years? What The Math Says

Here's What Math Says:

Assuming Rs 5,000 SIP For 20 Years At 12% Returns

  • Monthly amount: Rs 5,000
  • Step Up % (annual): 10%
  • Investment duration: 15 years
  • Expected rate of return: 12%
  • Invested amount: Rs 34,36,499
  • Estimated returns: Rs 65,07,857
  • Total value: Rs 99,44,357

Here, a 10% step-up SIP has been included in the calculations to show how gradually increasing your investment can impact the final retirement corpus over time.

Here's How Additional Rs 1,000 Changes Corpus:

  • Monthly amount: Rs 6,000
  • Step Up % (annual): 10%
  • Investment duration: 20 years
  • Expected rate of return: 12%
  • Invested amount: Rs 41,23,799
  • Estimated returns: Rs 78,09,429
  • Total value: Rs 1,19,33,229

Here, two aspects have been changed about the calculation. The starting SIP is Rs 6,000, combined with an annual 10% step-up plan. This boosted the overall corpus value by Rs 20 lakh, compared to the earlier calculation.

How Corpus Might Change Over 25 Years:

If investors can hold on to their SIPs for 25 years, their retirement corpus can balloon further even with just modest SIP amounts.

For instance, Rs 5,000 SIP per month, with 10% step-up for 25 years can result in: Rs 2.13 crore corpus. Similarly, just adding Rs 1,000 to the initial SIP amount and using 10% step-up can raise the corpus value after 25 years to Rs 2.56 crore.

ALSO READ | Cracking Rs 1 Crore SIP Goal: Why The First Rs 25 Lakh Is The Hardest Milestone

To be clear, stock market returns are never guaranteed and the final amount may not reflect your expectations. But for people planning retirement, a step-up SIP can be a useful way to gradually increase savings without affecting your lifestyle.

The long-term horizon also helps in giving your investments more time to benefit from compounding, while spreading the risks over several years.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Raksha Bandhan 2026: BEST To Run 136 Extra Buses In Mumbai, Adjoining Areas To Cater Rush

Raksha Bandhan 2026: BEST To Run 136 Extra Buses In Mumbai, Adjoining Areas To Cater Rush

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com