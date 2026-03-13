Starting At 25 vs 30 vs 40: How Much SIP Is Needed To Reach Rs 2 Crore Corpus?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are becoming increasingly popular among investors. As people focus on their financial journey, they are looking for diversified investment options to optimise returns. Besides returns, it is also important to note that starting early plays a crucial role in building wealth. When individuals begin investing at a younger age, they give their money more time to grow. This growth largely comes from the power of compounding.

Someone who starts investing at 25 has a much bigger advantage compared to someone who begins at 40. With market-linked SIPs, both can reach a Rs 2 crore corpus, but the investment amount can differ significantly.

ALSO READ | Earning Rs 6-12 Lakh At 35? Here's Your SIP Roadmap To Become A Crorepati By 50

Assuming someone aged 20, 30 and 40 wishes to accumulate a Rs 2 crore corpus by the age of 55 years. At a 12% annual return rate, here's how their investments may look:

Age: 25

SIP amount: Rs 5,700

Investment duration: 30 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 20,52,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,80,68,508

Total value: Rs 2,01,20,508

Here, the investment amount is just 10% of the total corpus, which is a significant advantage for long-term investors and shows how the power of compounding works over time.

Age: 30

SIP amount: Rs 10,500

Investment duration: 25 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 31,50,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,67,75,168

Total value: Rs 1,99,25,168

In this case, it is observed that just by delaying investments for 5 years, the contribution jumps to nearly double the amount needed at 25. This shows how loss of time can impact compounding.

ALSO READ | Rs 10 Crore In 30 Years? Here's The Monthly SIP You Need To Start With

Age: 40

SIP amount: Rs 40,000

Investment duration: 15 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 72,00,000

Estimated returns: Rs 1,29,83,039

Total value: Rs 2,01,83,039

In this case, it can be seen that starting investments late can cause significant financial stress. From just Rs 5,700 per month at 25, someone at 40 needs over seven times this amount to build a similar corpus.

Investors should note that starting early not only reduces the monthly investment burden but also allows them to benefit fully from compounding. Staring early can also help to spread risks over time. But in any case, investors are recommended to always consult with a financial expert before making any significant financial commitment.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.