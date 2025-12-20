I-T Notices: Things To Know About Disclosure Of Foreign Assets In ITR Filings

The Income Tax Department has recently issued notices and emails to several taxpayers regarding inadequate disclosure of foreign assets in their income tax returns, putting the spotlight on the complexities of Schedule FA and related reporting obligations under Indian tax law.

At the heart of the issue is Schedule FA, a section in the ITR that requires detailed reporting of overseas assets, including ESOPs, RSUs, and investments made through legal channels under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme or LRS.

Tax experts warn that even if foreign income or assets have been disclosed elsewhere in the return, they must also appear in Schedule FA with precise details such as date of investment, peak balance, and currency conversion using SBI’s TT rate. Unlike most of the ITR, Schedule FA follows the calendar year, adding another layer of complexity.