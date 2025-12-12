'Don't Try To Time It': Expert's Advice On Silver ETF Allocation After NPS Inclusion

The inclusion of Silver Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) into the investment universe of the National Pension System (NPS) has been seen as a welcome regulatory decision that promises to redefine both client diversification and market liquidity.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit around the precious metal’s rising prominence, Thomas Stephen, associate director and head at Anant Rathi Stock Brokers, framed PRFDA's move as a catalyst for growth. He noted that there will be impact on two distinct fronts.

"For clients, this is an opportunity to diversify their asset classes," he stated, adding, "Though the exposure is capped, I think this is a brilliant move."

The second, more structural benefit, targets the funds themselves. "Now for the ETF markets, what this does is that it narrows the spreads and thereby boosts liquidity."

For retail investors, Stephen urged a shift in focus away from market timing. "The question is not about timing the entry or exit into the Silver ETFs, it is for investors to understand what portion of their portfolio they want to invest into silver."