Income Tax Dept Clarifies On Intimations Sent Over AIS Mismatch
The objective is to make taxpayers aware of the data available with ITD and provide an opportunity to review their Annual Information Statement (AIS).
The Income Tax Department (ITD) has clarified that recent communications sent to taxpayers regarding certain transactions are advisory in nature and aimed at facilitating voluntary compliance.
According to the department, these notices are issued only in cases where there is a significant gap between disclosures in Income Tax Returns (ITR) and information received from Reporting Entities during the year.
"The communication is just an advisory sent in only those cases where there is an apparent significant gap between disclosures in the ITR & information as received from the Reporting Entities," said the Income Tax Department's post on X.
Some references have come to the notice of the Income Tax Department regarding recent communication sent to taxpayers pertaining to transaction(s) made by them.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 18, 2025
Taxpayers may please note that such communication is to facilitate the taxpayers & make them aware of the informationâ¦
"The objective of the communication is to provide an opportunity to taxpayers for voluntary correction by reviewing their AIS & facilitate them to provide their feedback online on the Compliance Portal of Income Tax Department &, if necessary, revise their Returns already filed OR to file the belated Return if not filed, so far," said the Department.
Taxpayers can respond by providing feedback online through the Compliance Portal. The last date for revising or filing belated returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 is Dec. 31, 2025.
The department emphasised that taxpayers should respond promptly if discrepancies exist or ignore the communication if their filing is correct.
The new income tax returns form based on the I-T Act, 2025, will be notified prior to 2027-28 fiscal year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said earlier this week. The CBDT committee on simplification of ITR forms is carrying out extensive consultations with tax experts, institutional bodies, and field formations of the I-T Department.