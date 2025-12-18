Income Tax Dept Clarifies On Intimations Sent Over AIS Mismatch

The Income Tax Department (ITD) has clarified that recent communications sent to taxpayers regarding certain transactions are advisory in nature and aimed at facilitating voluntary compliance.

According to the department, these notices are issued only in cases where there is a significant gap between disclosures in Income Tax Returns (ITR) and information received from Reporting Entities during the year.

"The communication is just an advisory sent in only those cases where there is an apparent significant gap between disclosures in the ITR & information as received from the Reporting Entities," said the Income Tax Department's post on X.