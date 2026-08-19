How To Choose Between Active And Auto Choice In Your NPS Account? Three Things To Keep In Mind

One of the key decisions when investing through the National Pension System is deciding where contributions should be invested. Subscribers can either take direct control through Active Choice or opt for Auto Choice, where the asset mix is adjusted automatically as they grow older.

Selecting between the two is not simply a question of convenience. The choice can influence how effectively an investor builds wealth over the years while protecting accumulated savings from major market upheavals closer to retirement.

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Assess Your Risk Appetite

Your risk appetite and market knowledge are important factors in deciding between Active and Auto Choice.

With Active Choice, you decide how much to keep in equity, corporate bonds, government securities and other investments within broad limits set by regulations. It is best suited for investors with good market knowledge who want to retain higher exposure to equity markets for a longer period of time.

On the other hand, Auto Choice is designed for those who prefer a more hands-off approach. With Auto Choice, your investment is automatically allocated to equity, corporate bonds and government securities in a lifecycle fund. The allocation to different assets classes changes as you near retirement.

Consider Your Age And Investment Horizon

Generally speaking, younger investors have a longer time horizon to buy and sell securities. If you are in your 20s or 30s, you could be better off selecting Active Choice as you would probably be able to withstand more volatile markets.

Assessing Your Age and Investment Horizon

Time is one of the most powerful advantages an investor can have when building wealth over the long term.

Investors in their 20s and 30s can use Active Choice to retain a sizeable equity allocation of up to 75%, without being required to reduce their exposure each year. This gives them greater scope to benefit from long-term growth in the markets.

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For those in their late 40s and 50s, Auto Choice gradually changes the mix of investments over time. Each year, funds are moved away from higher-risk equities and towards government securities and corporate debt, helping protect the retirement corpus from a sharp market downturn as retirement approaches.

The Time And Effort You Can Commit

Auto Choice is appropriate for investors who want to adopt a more relaxed approach to managing their investments while limiting risks as much as possible. This solution is perfect for busy executives and inexperienced investors.

Active Choice, in its turn, is suitable for investors who want to take a more active approach to managing their investments. They need to analyze the balance of assets more carefully and regularly to ensure that their risk profile remains adequate to their goals. Active Choice may be a good option for those looking to maximize their returns by increasing the share of equities in their portfolio.

Subscribers can change the way they invest within each tier up to four times a financial year for both Tier I and Tier II. Additionally, they can change their Pension Fund Manager within the limits set out in the regulations.

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