ETFs, Not Stocks, Are Driving India’s Global Bets

There was a time when 'investing globally' for Indian investors meant owning a handful of familiar names — Apple, Google, Tesla — preferably discussed at dinner parties with impressive dedication. Today, that approach is quietly being replaced by something far less flashy, but far more telling: ETFs.

India’s global investing story is no longer just about picking winners abroad. It’s about buying the broader global market itself.

According to the How India Invests Globally – 2025 report by Vested Finance, total overseas investments by Indians have soared from roughly $40 crore to more than $160 crore in recent years — a four-fold jump that reflects widening ambition and diversification beyond domestic markets.