PPFAS's Investing Strategy: Genesis, Global Calls And Debt Diversification

In the universe of offerings from mutual fund houses, some schemes don't just participate, they define the very category they are in. The PPFAS Flexi Cap Fund has done exactly this as it has become almost synonymous with the flexi-cap category itself. A staple recommendation from experts, this fund house recently achieved a milestone of their AUM soaring past the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

For PPFAS, this began with a simple yet profound idea, to create a mutual fund scheme so compelling that its own creators would want to invest their money in and confidently recommend it to friends and family. And this very genesis principle has steered PPFAS through varying market cycles and volatility.

As Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer and equity fund manager at PPFAS, puts it, "Our genesis principle was to build a mutual fund scheme where we would be excited to put our money in, that we will be able to recommend as well."