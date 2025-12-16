Why Are Indian Investors Seeking Global Exposure To Protect Their Rupee?

For a growing number of Indian investors, global investing is no longer about chasing the next big US stock or riding a tech rally. It is about something far more basic — protecting the value of their money against a steadily weakening rupee.

According to Vested Finance's 'How India Invests Globally – 2025 Report', Indian investments in global markets have grown from $400 million to over $1.6 billion in recent years, driven largely by individual investors rather than institutions. The timing of this shift is not accidental.

The rupee weakened to a record low of Rs 90.82 per US dollar on Tuesday, extending its downward trajectory amid persistent dollar strength and global risk aversion.

For more than a decade, the Indian rupee has depreciated steadily against the US dollar, losing around 3-4% annually on average. That slow erosion has pushed currency risk into everyday portfolio conversations.