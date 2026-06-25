EPFO Portal To Remain Unavailable From June 26-28: What It Means For Your EPF Claims

The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has announced that several services on its member portal will be temporarily unavailable from June 26 to June 28 due to a major system upgrade; meaning that those planning to submit an EPF claim this week may have to postpone for a while.

The temporary shutdown of services is aimed at improving service quality and making claim processing faster and more efficient in the future.

What Will Happen During Upgradation?

The organisation is executing a planned database consolidation and software upgrade for its claims processing system, as per a notice on the EPFO member portal.

EPFO said the exercise is intended to improve processing efficiency, strengthen system performance and provide a better experience for members using its online services. Consequently, some key services will not be accessible during the migration period.

Date & Time Of Shutdown

The temporary shutdown will begin at 12:00 am on June 26, 2026 and continue until 11:59 pm on June 28, 2026. All services are expected to be restored from 00:00 hours on June 29, 2026, according to EPFO.

How Does It Affect New EPF Claims?

Members will not be able to file any new claim requests during the three-day period through the EPFO portal. Claim processing services will also remain unavailable. Therefore, users planning to apply for provident fund withdrawals, transfers or other claim-related services through the portal will have to wait until the upgrade is completed.

What Of Existing Claims?

While the organistion has clarified that claims submitted before the migration period will not be cancelled or rejected, it has warned of some delays in processing them. The organisation said these pending claims will be taken up once services resume after the upgrade is completed.

How To Reach EPFO?

Helpline number to contact the EPFO call centre for those who require any assistance during this period is 14470. The retirement fund body has apologised for the temporary inconvenience and requested members to be patient during the transition.



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